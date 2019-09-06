Reeza Hendricks was on form with the bat for South Africa A but couldn't help with a series win. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

TRIVANDRUM – Reeza Hendricks again excelled with a dashing half-century, but it was not enough as South Africa A ended the one-day leg of their tour to India with a 36-run defeat to the hosts in another rain-shortened clash in Trivandrum on Friday. The right-hander, who scored a century in game one and an unbeaten 60 in game four, struck 59 off 43 balls (10 fours) in what was a 20-over per side game, with the tourists managing 168 all out in reply to India A’s 204/4.

The home side batted first at the Greenfield International Stadium, where all the games have been played, and amassed a powerful 204/4. Sanju Samson top-scored with a brutal 91 off 48 balls (six fours, seven sixes), while Shikhar Dhawan clubbed 51 off 36 balls (five fours, two sixes).

The pair put on 135 for the second wicket after Beuran Hendricks (2/29) had struck in the first over of the game to dismiss Prashant Chopra for two.

It was all India from there as the Samson-Dhawan stand that came in 12.3 overs was complimented by captain Shreyas Iyer thumping 36 off 19 balls to help set 205 for victory for the tourists.

George Linde, who was called up to the Proteas T20 squad a day earlier, bagged 2/43.

The South Africans made a bright start thanks to Hendricks and they remained on course for victory at the halfway stage following a third-wicket partnership of 69 between the opener and Kyle Verreynne (44 off 24 balls).

But from 95/2 in the 11th over and then again 143/3 in the 15th over they lost their way.



Shardul Thakur bagged 3/9 and Washington Sundar 2/39 to leave the South Africans all out with the final ball of the innings – and with it completing the series 4-1 in favour of their Indian counterparts.



The visitors will now remain at the same venue in Kerala state where they will practice over the weekend ahead of the first of two four-day matches against the same opponents that begin on Monday.

African News Agency (ANA)