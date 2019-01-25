Left-arm paceman Beuran Hendricks was handed his Proteas ODI debut against Pakistan in Centurion. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CENTURION – Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat in the third one-day international against South Africa on Friday, as Sarfraz Ahmed said Andile Phehlukwayo had accepted his apology for a controversial comment he made about his skin colour.

Sarfraz said in a tweet that he had apologised in person to the South African all-rounder for the aside that was picked up on the stump microphone during the second one-day match in Durban on Tuesday.

“This morning I apologised to Andile Phehlukwayo, and he was gracious enough to accept my apology, and I hope the people of South Africa also accept my apology,” Sarfraz tweeted.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said he would have bowled if he had won the toss. “At night, it skids on a bit more,” he said.

South Africa brought back first-choice players Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn, who were rested for the first two matches.

They also gave a first one-day international cap to left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks, who has played in seven T20 internationals.

Pakistan made two changes, with left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim playing in place of Hussain Talat and Faheem Ashraf.

Teams For Centurion

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

