Left-arm paceman Beuran Hendricks was handed his Proteas ODI debut against Pakistan in Centurion. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CENTURION – Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat in the third one-day international against South Africa on Friday, as Sarfraz Ahmed said Andile Phehlukwayo had accepted his apology for a controversial comment he made about his skin colour. Sarfraz said in a tweet that he had apologised in person to the South African all-rounder for the aside that was picked up on the stump microphone during the second one-day match in Durban on Tuesday.

“This morning I apologised to Andile Phehlukwayo, and he was gracious enough to accept my apology, and I hope the people of South Africa also accept my apology,” Sarfraz tweeted.

This morning I apologised to Andile Phehlukwayo and he was gracious enough to accept my apology .and I hope the people of South Africa also accept my apology. pic.twitter.com/bco00dGumR — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 25, 2019

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said he would have bowled if he had won the toss. “At night, it skids on a bit more,” he said.

South Africa brought back first-choice players Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn, who were rested for the first two matches.

They also gave a first one-day international cap to left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks, who has played in seven T20 internationals.

Pakistan made two changes, with left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir and left-arm spinner Imad Wasim playing in place of Hussain Talat and Faheem Ashraf.

Teams For Centurion

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The Proteas have a new member of the ODI family. Welcome @Beuran_H13! #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/fnN09ovLIr — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 25, 2019

AFP, Staff Writer