Duanne Olivier, seen here celebrating the wicket of Babar Azam, claimed four wickets for the Proteas at Newlands on Thursday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Pakistan suffered another collapse to leave South Africa in full control at the tea interval on the first day of the second Test at Newlands. Duanne Olivier was once again the chief destroyer, with the Knights fast bowler staking an early claim for the Man of the Series award.

Olivier added a further two scalps to his two wickets earlier in the morning to finish with 4/48.

This enabled the Proteas to dismiss Pakistan for 177 at tea, after captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl.

Pakistan’s innings was held together by a fighting half-century from captain Sarfraz Ahmed (56 off 81 balls).

The skipper, who had a pair in the first Test at Centurion, shared a 60-run partnership with the impressive Shan Masood, who contributed a valuable 44 as well.

There was also a cameo from Mohammed Amir (22 not out) that brought some respectability to the Pakistan total.

Olivier, though, received good support from Dale Steyn (3/48) and Kagiso Rabada (2/35), while Vernon Philander had to be content with just one scalp.

Edged and TAKEN! Steyn gets the last one! Shaheen Shah Afridi is caught behind for 3. Pakistan are all out for 177 (51.1 ovs). Excellent job done by the bowlers. Take a bow, boys! #ProteaFire #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/N6pBuS7OAU — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 3, 2019





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook