SA’s best rake in the big bucks for IPL but must perform for the Proteas

Cape Town - Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar is a throwback to when cricketers were still cricketers. For Elgar it’s all about the grind and hard work that will eventually lead to success. There’s no such thing as instant gratification for him.

But part of his responsibility of captaining the national team is managing other personalities and egos within the Proteas dressing room who manage to acquire riches a little bit easier. This always becomes a little bit harder after each Indian Premier League (IPL) auction with some players becoming multi-millionaires in the blink of an eye. This past weekend Elgar’s premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada’s already sizeable bank balance was boosted by a further R18.6-million when the Kings XI Punjab acquired his services.

Elgar, though, has already shown this summer he cares little about Rabada’s impressive wealth with a stern conversation when he felt his talisman wasn’t at his best. He had a further warning to any aspirant millionaires last week when he said from quarantine in New Zealand that “if a player is to pick up a big deal, we are still going to pull him in line because he’s got to play for us first and foremost”.

After Aiden Markram’s wretched home summer, Elgar will though be hoping his opening partner will at least take some confidence into this Test series against the Black Cap, which starts on Thursday, after also being purchased by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2.6 crores (R5.2m) yesterday. Markram played for the Kings XI Punjab last year. He's tall. He's fast. And he's always on the Marco. #OrangeArmy, say hello to Marco Jansen, our next RISER.#IPLAuction #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise pic.twitter.com/xsF8zx5Yn8 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 13, 2022 Rabada’s new-ball partner Lungi Ngidi initially went unsold before the Delhi Capitals bought him on the cheap for 50 lakhs. Ngidi had previously been with champions the Chennai Super Kings. South African cricket’s past and future also went under the hammer at the IPL auction with former Proteas Test captains Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock finding new homes at the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Lucknow Super Giants respectively for 7 crore (R14.1m) and 6.75 crore (R13.6m) each, but the biggest surprise was teenage sensation Dewald Brevis being sold to the Mumbai Indians for 3 crore (R6m).

ALSO READ: Proteas have another point to prove against New Zealand’s Black Caps Brevis has played just a single senior provincial game for the Titans, but recently broke the record for the most runs at an ICC Under-19 World Cup. The 18-year-old actually fetched the same purse as the Proteas’ current most experienced T20I international and IPL veteran