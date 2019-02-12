JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk moved up two spots to third in the Women’s T20 allrounder rankings released on Tuesday.
South Africa completed a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka in a home series ahead of their ICC Women’s Championship series.
Van Niekerk boasts the top ranking of the SA players, while she is 12th on the bowling ratings and 20th among the batters.
The Top 5 allrounders are:
1 Deandra Dottin (WI) – 424
2 Stephanie Taylor (WI) – 387
3 Dane Van Niekerk (RSA) – 385
4 Sophie Devine (NZ) – 378
5 Elysse Perry (AUS) – 369
Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail, meanwhile, is the highest rated SA player with the ball. The 30-year-old rose four places to seventh in the latest rankings.
Bowling Top 7 players are:
1 Megan Schutt (AUS) – 796
2 Poonam Yadav (IND) – 707
3 Sophie Ecclestone (ENG) – 703
4 Elysse Perry (AUS) – 700
5 Anya Shrubsole (ENG) – 695
6 Leigh Kasperek (NZ) – 694
7 Shabnim Ismail (RSA) - 681
Fellow pacer Marizanne Kappe is 22nd on the bowler rankings.
South Africa are sixth on the T20 team rankings.
African News Agency (ANA)