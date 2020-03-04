SA’s Kapp in doubt for Women’s T20 World Cup semi against Australia
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is in doubt to feature in the playing XI in Thursday’s Women's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against the tournament hosts and defending champions Australia.
The all-rounder is down with a viral illness and a call on her inclusion in the side will be taken on the morning of the game, Cricket South Africa confirmed.
Kapp has taken two wickets and scored 69 runs in two games in the tournament so far, and is one of the most experienced players in the South Africa side. She has been struck by an illness for a few days, and ahead of the semi-final, she did not train with team at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, as a precautionary measure.
Skipper Dane van Niekerk spoke about the all-rounder's importance in the side but added that South Africa have talented cricketers in the squad to step in if she is not fit enough to make it to the playing XI.
"Marizanne is very important, everybody around the room knows how important she is for our side," said Niekerk on the eve of the semi-final. "She's not only one of the best batters in the world but she's one of the best all-rounders. At the end of the day, it is the semi-final, yes, but a player's health is more important than I guess the game.
"We are lucky enough to have 15 very talented cricketers here, so whatever decision is made, I'm confident that the players will pick up their hand and try and make sure that she's not missed too much. Sune [Luus] has picked up many a times in Marizanne's role in the batting. I'm not too worried but hopefully she gets up in good spirits tomorrow so we can include her in the team," she added.
South Africa will take on Australia in Sydney on Thursday.
African News Agency (ANA)