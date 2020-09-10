Sascoc orders Cricket SA Board and senior executives to ’step aside’

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee has demanded that Cricket SA’s board of directors and senior executives “step aside” immediately while a task team investigates the affairs of CSA. In a letter addressed to CSA’s Members Council (the provincial presidents) on Thursday, Sascoc outlines a plethora of problems that have beset CSA in the last year as reasons for it to investigate the federation. Sascoc called on company secretary Welsh Gwaza, acting CEO Kugandrie Govender and chief financial officer, Pholetsi Moseki to step down temporarily. “The Sascoc Board...resolved that in order for it to facilitate the work of the task team, the CSA Board and those senior executives who serve ex-officio on the board are directed to step aside from the administration of CSA on full pay pending the outcome of the task team’s investigation,” reads the letter, which is signed, by Sascoc’s acting president Aleck Skhosana. “However Sascoc will expect the CSA Board and senior executives as aforementioned to assist the task team to execute its mandate where necessary, when called upon to do so.” In the three page letter, Sascoc outlines the concerns of its board as they relate to the problems that have beset CSA since Thabang Moroe was suspended in the first week of December last year. Moroe was fired two weeks ago on the basis of a forensic investigation which had been commissioned by the Members Council to investigate his conduct and general maladministration within CSA, specifically as it related to the work of the board of directors.

Besides Moroe, CSA’s former chief operating Officer Nassei Appiah, and it’s former head of sales and sponsorship, Clive Eksteen have also been fired. All three have taken different legal avenues to dispute their dismissals.

In addition four independent directors have resigned from the board, two non-independents including president Chris Nenzani have also quit as did acting CEO Jacques Faul, who had less than a month to run on his contract.

Sascoc’s letter refers specifically to allegations Faul made in an interview with Afrikaans weekend newspaper Rapport in which he alleged the organisation had been ‘captured.’

“Since his resignation he has made the most damning allegations about the CSA Board and its activities. To date, these allegations have not been refuted by you or the CSA Board,” writes Sascoc.”

The Olympic body also expresses its anger about the inability to access the forensic report, which CSA has kept secret with even Members Council representatives, denied access, unless they sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

“Sascoc has attempted to address these issues in two meetings with the CSA Board: one was exploratory, and the other failed to take place mainly because of the fact that CSA failed to make the Fundudzi Forensic Report available to the Sascoc Board despite promises and undertakings by CSA to do so.”

“CSA is in receipt of our letter which records that the Board’s decision to make the said report available only on a limited basis to the President and Board members of Sascoc, is wholly unreasonable and irrational given the apparent nature and scope of the report.”

Sascoc is still drawing up the list of names of individuals who will serve on the task team and what the scope of the team’s investigation will be.

Sascoc has also demanded an urgent meeting with CSA’s Members Council.

