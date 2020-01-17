Shot (s) of the day
Ollie Pope is little genius who fears no bowler. Not even Kagiso Rabada. The young English batsman enjoyed himself in the middle yesterday, particularly when he lapped Rabada for a couple of boundaries as England pressed down the accelerator.
Over of the day
Mark Wood has been champing at the bit to get involved in this series. He has had to wait his turn due to injury before James Anderson returning home opened the door here at St George’s Park. Almost like animal that was released back into the wild, Wood came out charging and zoned in on particularly Zubayr Hamza with a flurry of well-directed short deliveries. It certainly roughed up young Hamza as he gifted his wicket away next over to spinner Dom Bess.
Wicket of the day