Seamers give Proteas a chance but Rishabh Pant steals the show at Newlands

Cape Town - South Africa will require 212 to win the series after India were bowled out for 198 on the stroke of tea time. Rishabh Pant stole the show on the third day with a superb 100 not out. It was the first century by an Indian wicket-keeper on South African soil.

Pant and India captain Virat Kohli had put together a 94-run partnership for the fifth wicket that held the innings together. But once Kohli departed for 29 when he was caught in the slips off Lungi Ngidi, the floodgates opened once more. India lost their final siw wickets for the addition of just 44 runs due to a three-wicket burst from Lungi Ngidi (3/21) and and a couple of scalps from Marco Jansen (4/36). Although South Africa's bowlers would be pleased they could restrict India to a chaseable total, the afternoon still belonged to Pant.

