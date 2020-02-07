The second ODI between SA and England was washed out on Friday. Photo: Rogan Ward/Reuters

JOHANNESBURG - The second One-Day International between South Africa and England was abandoned in Durban on Friday. After numerous delays throughout the day, the match began at 2.45pm instead of its 1pm scheduled start.

After England won the toss and bowled, just 6.3 overs were sent down before another rain delay.

Eventually play resumed at 6.15pm, but just another 20 minutes were possible when the heavens opened again. South Africa had reached 71/2 from 11.2 overs, but the umpires had no choice at that point but to call the match off.