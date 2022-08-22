Selection convenor Victor Mpitsang concerned with middle-order ahead of Old Trafford Test

Johannesburg — Whilst it was undoubtedly a jolly coach ride from London up to Manchester for the Proteas on Monday, for a couple of members of the starting XI from the first Test, there might be concerns about whether they will get another opportunity against England this week. So dominant was South Africa’s victory last week, it seems churlish to nitpick the few areas that didn’t go according to plan. However that is exactly what Dean Elgar, in the immediate aftermath of that innings and 12-run victory, said he would be doing. It’s the same for the national selectors, who will meet Tuesday, to discuss the fall out from Lord’s while looking ahead to Old Trafford, where the second Test starts on Thursday.

“Given the position we were in, we could have put England under pressure a little bit more with the bat,” selection convenor Victor Mpitsang said on Monday. South Africa suffered a mid-innings collapse that saw them lose five wickets for the addition of 72 runs in 25 overs. At 210/6 when Keshav Maharaj joined Marco Jansen, they were in danger of handing back the advantage the bowlers had so superbly secured. Jansen and Maharaj however, smashed a tired England attack, in the extended final session on the second evening, scoring at over five runs an over during their 72-run seventh wicket partnership.

“We started the innings well, lost our way in the middle, but how the lower order came and fought back was quite pleasing to see,” said Mpitsang. “Once you have a quality team like England under pressure, you want to make sure you bat them or bowl them out of the game. I think that is something we could have done a little bit better.” Mpitsang was disappointed that, particularly Rassie van der Dussen, who scored 19 and Aiden Markram who made 16, while batting at No 4 for the first time, didn’t take advantage of the good start made by Elgar and especially Sarel Erwee, who posted a composed 73. “Those two bring experience. We’ve seen how good Aiden has been at No 4 in 50-over and T20 cricket in the middle order. If they are putting up big numbers, and contributing it would help the conversation around them. The reason we're talking about the middle order is that consistent performances are missing.”

While there may be some whispering around Temba Bavuma’s best position in the limited overs teams he captains, Lord’s eliminated any doubt as to his value as a Test batter. Bavuma, despite not making any hundreds, averages nearly 48 in the last two years and has played a crucial role in the recent improvement the Proteas have shown with the bat in the Test format. “I’m sure Mark Boucher will be sitting (with the team) and talking about how we need to be more ruthless with our middle order batting. Temba’s performances have been exceptional along with his experience, but (his absence) is an opportunity for the other guys to step up.” While the bowling unit has rightly received plenty of praise in the days following the triumph at Lord's, especially the fast bowlers, with nicknames being sought for the quartet of quicks who were so dominant in the first Test, Mpitsang said, their presence in the starting line-up for Old Trafford was not set in stone.

“One thing we’ve seen in the past year is the resources that we have. Based on what the conditions look like we’ve got a bowling attack that we can try and balance to make sure we get 20 wickets.” Although the home ground of James Anderson, there has been talk of Old Trafford taking spin, because of how hot England’s summer has been this year. That would make Simon Harmer a topic for conversation and his record of 15 wickets in three games at Old Trafford does put a tick next to his name. Who of the four seamers to omit, will, you’d imagine, be a very tricky decision. “We’ll see what the conditions are like, we’ll get feedback from the coach and see if any changes will be needed. But I’m quite happy with where the team’s at and the kind of cricket they are playing so far,” said Mpitsang.

