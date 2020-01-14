CAPE TOWN – Faf du Plessis was not just looking for the silver lining in defeat to England in the second Test at Newlands when he stated that there were plenty of “positives” the Proteas could take to Port Elizabeth for the third instalment starting on Thursday.
None was, of course, bigger than the arrival of Pieter Malan as a genuine opening batsman.
Malan displayed great powers of concentration and discipline during the second innings in Cape Town and looks to have secured the berth alongside Dean Elgar for the remainder of the series, and possibly beyond.
Equally, the continued growth of Anrich Nortje is hugely beneficial to the Proteas.
The “Uitenhage Express” will undoubtedly be looking forward to playing his maiden Test in front of the people who nurtured his fledgling career this week.