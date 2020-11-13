Serious allegations of mismanagement levelled against Moroe by Funduzi Report

CAPE TOWN - Cricket SA finally released a summary of the Funduzi Report which revealed serious allegations of mismanagement by former chief executive Thabang Moroe. CSA fired Moroe with immediate effect last month following an eight-month long fully paid suspension. Moroe has since deemed his dismissal unlawful and has approached the Labour Court. The latest revelations will only intensify these proceedings with the Funduzi Report alleging that Moroe was guilty of failing to follow procurement processes, excessive alcohol purchases in the region of R275 000 and overstepping boundaries in the involvement of affiliates. Cricket SA have been hesitant to release the summary of the Funduzi Report which was compiled by their law firm Bowmans. However, the embattled organisation have been under pressure from Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, Sascoc and various other stakeholders including the media. “Following requests from the Ministry of Sports, Art and Culture, South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), members of the media, and concerns from sponsors and employees about the contents of the Fundudzi Forensic Report, CSA has, with legal counsel, decided to make a summary forensic report available to all stakeholders, including cricket-loving members of the public, via the media and other distribution channels,” said Members' Council representative John Mogodi.

“The full forensic report was made available to the CSA Members Council for inspection, subject to certain conditions related to confidentiality, including the execution of non-disclosure agreements, in line with the protection of the organisation.”

"In the interest of cricket and to mend relationships, CSA’s Members Council, unanimously agreed to make the summary Forensic Report available to all stakeholders, including the Board of CSA and its executives, and thereafter to all interested stakeholders including members of the media. Importantly, the summary of all findings and recommendations is a direct extract from the Fundudzi Report and has not been amended by CSA’s lawyers, save for the matters detailed below.”

Some of the most damning findings were that Moroe allegedly:

* Failed to follow procurement processes in the appointment of Service Provider,

* Failed to act in the best interest of CSA in terms of Section 76(3)(b) of the Companies Act in that he caused CSA to pay Service Provider R3 019 244.82 without following Procurement Policies and Procedures.

As a result, Fundudzi recommended that CSA consider:

* Registering a criminal case in terms of Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004.

* Obtain legal advice regarding the desirability to institute legal action to recover funds paid to Service Provider; in view of no evidence of delivery of services.

Moroe was also held accountable for withholding information prior to exercising step-in rights at Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) and North West Cricket (NWC).

CSA were dealt a heavy blow after they were held liable for the R565 000 legal costs after WPCA had won its arbitration case for being wrongfully placed under administration.

The Funduzi Report alleged that the WPCA affair “could have been avoided had he exercised due care, skill and diligence as expected of a director”.

Moroe was also held accountable for his involvement with the revoking of five journalists’ accreditation and the failure to pay the South African Cricketers Association on time.

