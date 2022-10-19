Seven magnificent Proteas’ performances at the T20 World Cup

Cape Town - The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has not always been kind to the Proteas with the national team qualifying for the semi-finals on just two previous occasions in 2009 (England) and 2014 (Bangladesh). However, there have been some memorable victories along the way in the past seven editions going back to that very first game at the Wanderers in 2007.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams, who was present at every T20 World Cup prior to the current edition in Australia, picks his seven most memorable Proteas matches. 1. Johannesburg, September 11, 2007 West Indies: 205/6 v South Africa: 208/2

South Africa won by 8 wickets (with 14 balls remaining) The ICC T20 World Cup could not have dreamt for a better start in its first ever game. Chris “The Universe Boss” Gayle smashed, boomed and blasted 117 off just 57 balls (7x4, 10x6) to power the West Indies to a mammoth 205/6. But South Africa were not to be outdone, with the hosts through an equally majestic 90 not out from Proteas superstar Herschelle Gibbs, and Justin Kemp’s rapid 46 not out off just 22 balls taking them home at a raucous Bullring.

Story continues below Advertisement

2. Durban, September 19, 2007 New Zealand: 153/8 v South Africa: 158/4

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africa won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls remaining) Justin Kemp was at the peak of his powers in the inaugural T20 World Cup. The big-hitting all-rounder from the Eastern Cape pummelled 89* (56 balls, 6x4, 6x6) to ease the Proteas past New Zealand’s target after a young Morne Morkel had claimed career-best figures of 4/17 to restrict the Black Caps at Kingsmead. 3. Lord's, June 09, 2009

South Africa: 128/7 v New Zealand: 127/5 South Africa won by 1 run The Proteas stuttered to a below-par target with only JP Duminy providing late innings momentum with a 23-ball 29. The Black Caps were cruising at 82/2 after 14.2 overs, needing 47 off the final 34 deliveries with eight wickets intact. However, that’s when Roelof van Merwe, who is now playing for the Netherlands in the current T20 World Cup, intervened by picking up the big wickets of Ross Taylor (22) and Brendon McCullum (57) that allowed the Proteas to put the squeeze on which eventually saw Jacob Oram (24) dramatically run out off the final ball that allowed Graeme Smith’s team to edge home by just one run.

4. The Oval, June 13, 2009 South Africa: 183/7 v West Indies: 163/9 South Africa won by 20 runs

Herschelle Gibbs continued his good form against the Windies at T20 World Cups with a 35-ball 55 that set up a promising total for the Proteas. The Windies, though, were in good form during the 2009 edition with Chris Gayle blowing away Australia in the previous match. But South Africa had an ace up their sleeve in then-teenager Wayne Parnell as the left-armer swung the ball prodigiously to claim 4/13 that kept the Windies at bay despite Lendl Simmons’ valiant 50-ball 77. 5. Nottingham, June 16, 2009, South Africa: 130/5 v India: 118/8

South Africa won by 12 runs On the basis of the scorecard alone it would not appear to be a significant match, but the Proteas defied the odds at Trent Bridge by “out spinning” India to secure a place in the semi-finals for the first time. The Nottingham pitch could have been made in Chennai, such was the prodigious turn on offer to slower bowlers, but AB de Villiers showed his class with a 51-ball 63 to give the Proteas something to defend. It seemed way below par when India were well-placed at 47 without loss at the conclusion of the Powerplay. But that was when South Africa’s spin trio, consisting of Johan Botha (3/16), Roelof van Merwe (1/13) and JP Duminy (⅓), combined to claim 5/32 off nine overs.

6. Chattogram, March 24, 2014, South Africa: 170/6 v New Zealand: 168/8

South Africa won by 2 runs Whenever the Proteas and the Black Caps have met at T20 World Cups, there is bound to be a thriller. And this was no different in this steaming night in Bangladesh with this match forever remembered for Dale Steyn’s vein-bulging crazy eye celebration. JP Duminy set up South Africa’s total with a masterful 86 not out (43 balls, 10x4, 3x6). The Kiwis responded with a promising start through a fifty-run opening partnership between Kane Williamson (22) and Martin Guptill (51). South Africa kept chipping away, though, through Imran Tahir (2/27) and Steyn. The stage was, however, set for “the Phalaborwa Express” with Steyn having just seven runs to defend in the last over. He removed Luke Rochi with the first ball before delivering two consecutive dot balls to Nathan McCullum. A smeared boundary through the off-side the next ball left the Black Caps requiring three runs off the final two deliveries. Steyn, however, held his nerve when he dismissed McCullum, thanks to a brilliant diving catch from captain Faf du Plessis, before running out Ross Taylor (62) that set off the zing bails and manic celebrations in the Proteas dugout.

7. Dubai (DSC), October 26, 2021, West Indies: 143/8 v South Africa: 144/2 South Africa won by 8 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)

The Proteas may have emerged victorious in a couple of close contests during this T20 World Cup in the UAE, but none had more significance than this win over the Windies. The pre-match build-up had been chaotic due to Quinton de Kock’s withdrawal on the way to the stadium after a Cricket SA directive on the morning of the game instructing all players to take the knee in support of non-racism. South Africa’s World Cup ambitions were immediately plunged into complete disarray as they took the field without their star opener and wicket-keeper. Captain Temba Bavuma showed great character to gather his troops and get everyone to pull together and focus on the game ahead. The Proteas ultimately emerged comfortable victors, even absorbing an early onslaught from Evin Lewis (56 off 35 balls). De Kocks’ replacement Reeza Hendricks (39) showed magnificent composure before Aiden Markram (51 not out) and Rassie van der Dussen (43 not out) put South Africa’s campaign back on track. @ZaahierAdams