Shabnim Ismail, Anrich Nortje win big at CSA Awards

JOHANNESBURG – Six years after winning the title, Shabnim Ismail’s continued value to South African cricket was underlined on Monday as she became just the third woman’s player to be awarded the Cricketer of the Year crown twice.

At 32, Ismail shows no signs of slowing down, and remains a crucial part of the Proteas team ahead of a period in which the side will be firmly under the microscope, with World Cups in both limited overs format, that includes the T20 World Cup being hosted in this country. She joins the current proteas captain Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp as the only women’s players to have won the coveted award on two occasions.

Ismail, scooped three awards at CSA national prize-giving ceremony which like last year was hosted on-line owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ismail was named Momentum T20 Player of the Season and the SA Women’s Team’s Players Player of the season.

🔝 Leading wicket-taker across both formats

🥇One of the best in the world

🔥 An incredible season @shabnim_ismail #CSAAWARDS #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/cv672wzAMN — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 31, 2021

Although the summer was impacted by the pandemic, Cricket SA managed to get a pair of home series’ played against Pakistan in Durban, while the women’s Proteas also had a successful tour to India winning a T20 and ODI series there.

Ismail was crucial to all the success; Amongst her outstanding performances was her career-best 5/12 in the second T20 International against Pakistan in Durban. She also became the first Proteas player – male or female – to take 100 T20 international wickets.

On the men’s side Anrich Nortje saw off competition from Aiden Markram to scoop the Men’s Cricketer of the Year title. Nortje’s outstanding form across formats gave him the edge over Markram, who despite an excellent Test summer, was still inconsistent in the limited overs formats.

FILE - SA's Anrich Nortje in action. Photo: Pakistan Cricket Board

Nortje was South Africa’s best bowler, claiming five-wicket hauls in Johannesburg against Sri Lanka and then in less friendly conditions against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. In One-Day arena he bowled a couple of match-changing spells against Pakistan in the series held here in April and had South Africa’s batting been better he may well have ended up on the winning side in that series.

⬆️The rise of this superstar continues

🏏 A match-winner in any format

🏆 @AnrichNortje02 takes the big prize #CSAAWARDS #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/H0ELisSm6Z — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 31, 2021

A sign of how superbly Nortje and Markram played last season is that their teammates couldn’t separate in the Players Player of the Year category - an award the duo shared.

On the domestic front, the Dolphins’ success was reflected in Keshav Maharaj picking three awards including Domestic Players Player and the SA Cricketers Association’s Most Valuable Player title, which uses a points based criteria to decide the winner. The Titans left handed batsman, Neil Brand was named the domestic newcomer of the season.

AWARD WINNERS

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: NATIONAL

SA Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Anrich Nortje

SA Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Shabnim Ismail

Test Cricketer of the Year: Anrich Nortje

One-Day International Cricketer of the Year: Rassie van der Dussen

T20 International Cricketer of the Year: Tabraiz Shamsi

Momentum Proteas One-Day International Cricketer of the Year: Lizelle Lee

Momentum Proteas T20 International Cricketer of the Year: Shabnim Ismail

SA Men Players’ Player of the Year: Aiden Markram

and Anrich Nortje

SA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year: Shabnim Ismail

SA Fans’ Player of the Year: Anrich Nortje

KFC Streetwise Award: Lizelle Lee (innings of 132 v India)

CSA Delivery of the Year: Wiaan Mulder (dismissal of Kusal Mendis, SA v SL, 2nd Test)

International Newcomer of the Year: George Linde

Women’s International Newcomer of the Year: Black Day kit (campaign to draw attention to the campaign against the scourge of violence against women and children.)

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: DOMESTIC

4-Day Domestic Series Cricketer of the Season: Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans)

Momentum One-Day Cup Cricketer of the Season: Robbie Frylinck (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)

Betway T20 Challenge Cricketer of the Season: Sisanda Magala (Imperial Lions)

PitchVision Coach of the Season: Imraan Khan (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)

Domestic Players’ Player of the Season: Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)

Domestic Newcomer of the Season: Neil Brand (Momentum Multiply Titans)

SACA Most Valuable Player Award: Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)

Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award: Ottniel Baartman (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: OPERATIONS

CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year: Lubabalo Gcuma

CSA Umpire of the Year: Adrian Holdstock

CSA Fairplay Award: Warriors

@shockerhess

IOL Sport