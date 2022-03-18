Shakib Al Hasan dominates as Bangladesh set Proteas 315 to win in first ODI

Centurion — Shakib Al-Hasan proved he was unburdened by the controversy he had created for himself to smash Bangladesh into an advantageous position at the halfway mark of the first Betway One-Day International against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Friday. Shakib scored a magnificent 77, as Bangladesh topped 300 for the second ODI in a row against the Proteas. That last occasion was the 2019 World Cup at The Oval, when the Tigers made 330 and inflicted a painful defeat.

Story continues below Advertisment

Shakib, who made 75 in that match, underscored his value to his country after a week in which he rejected selection, withdrew from the ODI and Test squads for the trip to South Africa, got criticised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board president for doing so and then after talks with Nazmul Hassan decided to undertake the tour. The 34 year old Shakib, one of his country’s greatest players, put on an all-round batting display in which he pummelled South Africa’s attack to all parts of the ground, to the delight of a few hundred boisterous Bangladeshi supporters. The tourists were put into bat by Temba Bavuma, who had backed the history at the venue which is favourable to chasing. South Africa went into the match without Quinton de Kock, who Bavuma said was ill, and who is being assessed ahead of the second ODI on Sunday.

Kyle Verreynne took his spot, while there was a slight surprise in seeing Keshav Maharaj picked ahead of Tabraiz Shamsi. Bangladesh were circumspect initially scoring at just three runs an over for the first 15 overs against some good pace bowling from Lungi Ngidi, Kagsio Rabada and Marco Jansen. But the openers, Litton Das and skipper Tamim Iqbal, increased the pace from the 19th over onwards with Das hitting three consecutive boundaries off Maharaj. Das registered a third consecutive half-century as part of a 95-run partnership for the first wicket, but was one of three wickets that Bangladesh lost for the addition of 29 runs in 41 balls. That’s when Shakib, after steadying the ship, took charge.

Story continues below Advertisment

Despite being hampered by a knee ailment that required some treatment, Shakib unleashed some magnificent strokeplay, twice smashing straight sixes off Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo. South Africa’s bowling from the halfway point in Bangladesh’s innings was erratic, but credit must go to the visitors, who don’t play in the shy, introverted manner of their predecessors who’ve toured here. Shakib's intelligent batting unbalanced the South Africans, and even against the lesser known Bangladesh players they struggled. Yasir Ali lent Shakib terrific support in a 115-run fifth wicket partnership in which the pair dominated. Yasir struck some magnificent shots, including an arrogant flick for six, that flew flat over the midwicket fence off Rabada’s bowling.

Story continues below Advertisment

Shakib looked on course for a century but missed a full delivery from Ngidi that struck him on the ankle in front of middle stump. His innings of 77 used up only 64 balls and included seven fours and six. Yasir was the third batter to make a half-century finishing on 50 when he was caught and bowled by Rabada, a knock that saw him smash four fours and two sixes. Bangladesh’s lower order, built on the platform provided by the top three, scoring 91 runs in the last 10 overs, with South Africa struggling with lines and lengths. Despite Maharaj bowling 10 overs, the Proteas also failed to bowl their 50 overs within the required three hours and 30 minutes, and while there might be some grace for Bavuma’s team from match referee Andy Pycroft because of treatment for Shakib and later Afif Hossain, it didn’t add up to half an hour and South Africa risk being docked valuable points on the ICC Super League log.

Story continues below Advertisment