Shakib Al Hasan lays the foundation as Bangladesh make history with first win on South African soil

Centurion — Bangladesh won a match for the first time in South Africa, opening the Betway One-Day series with an excellent team performance in which they outclassed the home team in all three departments. In their 20th match, across all three formats, in this country, Bangladesh produced an assured display, with three players scoring half-centuries, led by a brilliant 77 from the veteran all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan. They then showed intelligence with the ball, out-thinking their South African counterparts, while in the field they were sharp with Yasir Ali taking the catch of the match to end a vital innings by Rassie van der Dussen.

While Van der Dussen was at the crease, the Proteas had hopes of chasing down the hefty target, which would have been the second largest one achieved at SuperSport Park. He had stabilised the innings after the Proteas had slumped to 36/3 in the ninth over when the magnificent Taskin Ahmed dismissed Kyle Verreynne - playing in place of Quinton de Kock who is ill - and the out of touch Aiden Markram within three balls. Van der Dussen and South African captain, Temba Bavuma added 85 for the fourth wicket, with Bavuma dismissed by a sharp lifting delivery from Shoriful Islam for 31. That brought David Miller to the crease and he and Van der Dussen shared a stand of 70 for the fifth wicket in just under 11 overs. While that pair were together, despite the required rate climbing, South Africa looked capable of winning. Van der Dussen has turned into the Proteas’ ‘Mr Reliable’ in this format, and made an excellent 86 off 98 balls, hitting nine fours and a six. However, in what was Taskin’s last over, he chose to take on the right arm seamer, playing his favourite slog sweep, but mis-hit the ball, giving Yasir the chance to run around the square leg boundary and complete a fine diving catch.

Miller struck some lusty blows to make 79, that came off only 57 balls and included eight fours and three sixes, but ran out of partners, before becoming the ninth wicket to fall. Taskin was the star performer for Bangladesh claiming 3/37, Mehidy Hasan took 4/61 with his off-spin. Earlier Shakib proved that he wasn’t burdened by the controversy he had created for himself before the tour. The 34 year old copped criticism from Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan, after he withdrew from both Test and ODI squads, citing fatigue. A meeting with Nazmul led to a change of heart, and Shakib joined his countrymen, underscoring his great value with an outstanding innings. Despite being hampered by a knee ailment that required some treatment, Shakib unleashed some magnificent strokeplay, twice smashing straight sixes off Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa’s bowling from the halfway point in Bangladesh’s innings was erratic, but credit must go to the visitors, who don’t play in the shy, introverted manner of their predecessors who’ve toured here. Shakib's intelligent batting unbalanced the South Africans, and even against the lesser known Bangladesh players the home team struggled. Yasir lent Shakib terrific support in a 115-run fifth wicket partnership. Yasir struck some magnificent shots, including an arrogant flick for six, that flew flat over the midwicket fence off Rabada’s bowling. Shakib looked on course for a century but missed a full delivery from Ngidi that struck him on the ankle in front of middle stump. His innings of 77 used up only 64 balls and included seven fours and six.

After Shakib and opener Litton Das who made 50, Yasir was the third Bangladeshi batter to make a half-century finishing on 50 when he was caught and bowled by Rabada, a knock that saw him smash four fours and two sixes. @shockerhess IOL sport