JOHANNESBURG - South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and all-rounder Jon-Jon Smuts are back in contention for the one-day international series against England, which begins on February 4.
All three players have passed their fitness tests at CSA's strength and conditioning camp. Sisanda Magala, who was also at the camp and named in the ODI squad, has not yet met the fitness requirements and will continue to work with fitness trainer Tumi Masekela, targeting the three-match T20 International series that takes place after the ODIs.
"I'm proud of the work that's been achieved by the four players who have been in our high-performance camp for the last three weeks," said Graeme Smith, the Cricket South Africa interim Director of Cricket.
"I'm pleased that Lungi, Tabraiz and Jon-Jon have been declared fully fit to join the ODI squad and I'm confident that Sisanda will be in that circle soon enough. He has put in an immense amount of work over a short period of time and we want to ensure he has the tools to deal with the high demands of international cricket when the opportunity arises.
"The Proteas men have an incredibly busy year of limited-overs cricket ahead of them and we want to be certain that our players are up for the demands that will come.”