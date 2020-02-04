Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has certainly learnt from being Imran Tahir’s understudy over the past few years. Photo: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Tabraiz Shamsi showed on a glorious afternoon at Newlands that there is life after Imran Tahir. Shamsi has been cast in the spotlight since Tahir’s ODI retirement after the World Cup last year and he would have been tentative about filling the big shoes of the veteran, particularly due to Pakistan-born leg-spinner’s impact on the Proteas ODI team over the past decade.

But the Titans left-arm wrist-spinner has certainly learnt from being Tahir’s understudy over the past few years by delivering a masterclass of 3/38 to restrict the England to just 258/8.

This young Proteas team, led superbly by new captain Quinton de Kock in his first match in charge, certainly held their own against the world champions for the majority of the innings. Even a positive start from dynamic duo Jason Roy (32) and Jonny Bairstow (19) was absorbed as the home team pegged England back to 108/5 at one stage.