India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, hugs teammate Rohit Sharma to congratulate on scoring a century during first day of the third and last cricket test against the Proteas. Photo: Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo Day 1, Tea

India: 208/3 (Rohit 108*, Rahane 76*, Rabada 2/54, Nortje 1/44) Normal service resumed during the second session on day 1 of the final Test in Ranchi with Rohit Sharma and Ajinkha Rahane taking control. A new-look Proteas team had produced their most dominant display yet with the ball in the first session to reduce India to 71/3 at lunch. However, Sharma and Rahane regained the initiave for the home team with an unbroken stand of 169 runs for the fourth wicket.

Sharma moved towards his third century of the series with yet another six, closing off the session on 108 not out (13x4, 4x6).

Rahane was equally fluent with 76 not out off 114 balls and looks set to go to three figures too.

It was all so different for the hosts earlier when after making five changes to the team that lost in Pune they claimed three early wickets.

Rabada was the chief aggressor, picking up both Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara. Anrich Nortje also chipped in with the big wicket of Virat Kohli to reduce India to 39/3.

Since then its all been Sharma and Rahane as India look to build yet another mammoth first innings total.

