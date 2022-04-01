Simon Harmer strikes before tea to put Proteas firmly on top

Johannesburg — Simon Harmer struck in the last over before tea, to wrap up a session in which he had played a critical role in putting South Africa in charge of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Friday. Harmer, bowling his second over, slipped a quicker ball through Shadman Islam’s defence, clattering into middle and off-stump dismissing the left-hander for 9. Bangladesh went into the break on 25/1 with Mahmudul Hasan Joy not out on 16.

With dark clouds hovering over Kingsmead it’s unlikely there will be much play in the final session, although the umpires may try to extend play if South Africa choose to use just Harmer and fellow spinner Keshav Maharaj. Harmer had shared two crucial partnerships for the ninth and tenth wickets that took the Proteas to a substantial first innings total of 367. That exceeded the target they’d had in mind, which was around the 320 mark, and it was thanks mainly to Temba Bavuma’s very good innings of 93.

Resuming on 314/8, Harmer and debutant Lizaad Williams put on 34 for the ninth wicket, with the bespectacled Williams scoring 12. He fell to another excellent catch in the gully by Joy, who threw himself to his left to snap up a good low catch and give Khaled Ahmed his fourth wicket. Bangladesh would have been reasonably satisfied with restricting South Africa to anything around the 330 mark, but then Harmer driving comfortably and Duanne Olivier added 35 for the 10th wicket with the latter paying some superb hook shots, one of which flew over fine leg for six. He was eventually out leg before wicket to the hard working Mehidy Hasan, giving the off-spinner his third wicket. Olivier scored 12, while Harmer was not out on 38, an innings in which he struck four fours and a six.

Mehidy provided excellent control through 40 overs of bowling taking 3/94, while Khaled finished with 4/92. There was little help for South Africa’s new ball bowlers Olivier and Williams, with the Bangladesh openers looking very comfortable until Harmer came into the attack. If the light doesn’t impact too much after the break, it could turn into a tricky session for the tourists against the Proteas two spinners. @shockerhess

