Simon Harmer’s Proteas Test cap not yet ready for the beach bar ...

Cape Town - “There is no bullshit, no politics.” This was Simon Harmer’s quite emotive feelings back in 2019 about playing cricket in the United Kingdom in comparison to South Africa.

The world has certainly changed considerably in the intervening years. Covid-19 had not enveloped us yet, and everything that it affected, but more specifically for Harmer and his fellow Kolpak cricketers, England were still part of the European Union. ALSO READ: Simon Harmer and Ryan Rickleton warm-up for Proteas tour to New Zealand with star performances And then “Brexit” happened two years ago on February 1, 2020 with the resultant effect that the door was now closed on many disgruntled cricketers from South Africa finding employment in the UK as a Kolpak.

Harmer was one of the lucky ones though. Due to his unbridled success achieved at Essex since joining the Chelmsford-based County in east London in 2017, he was able to secure a new deal as an overseas player. The new regulations, however, also meant that Harmer was now available for Proteas selection again if he chose to return home to play domestic cricket in the English winter. But why would Harmer, now 32, come back to a country where he supposedly “fell out of love” with the game? ALSO READ: Proteas players support coach Mark Boucher says captain Dean Elgar

“The one thing I have come to realise getting a bit older is that things change very quickly. One day, you could be sitting very frustrated at not knowing where you are, and the next you can be in an international environment,” Harmer said from New Zealand, where he is now part of the Proteas Test squad again for the first time since 2015. “Obviously coming back and being allowed to play cricket in South Africa again … I have always said that I wanted to come back and create competition within South African cricket. “It’s healthy for our system and I have been with the Titans since the beginning of the season in October. I’ve just been keeping my head down and focusing on what I can in that environment with the ultimate intention of getting back into the international set-up.”

Harmer’s demeanour has certainly altered since being integrated back into the South African system. Previously on trips back home when he played for the Jozi Stars in the MSL - whilst still a Kolpak - he portrayed an arrogant, almost cocky image with a point to prove to almost everyone in South Africa of his worth. Cynics may suggest that the transformation may simply be due to a change of circumstances. Hopefully it’s a sign of maturity that he now professes he’s acquired since leaving initially on a relatively insignificant £30 000 six-month deal. “I think I have matured a lot and I understand what I need to do,” Harmer said. “This opportunity has arisen because others aren’t available, but that’s how sport works. I am under no illusions in terms of how I got the opportunity. Kesh (Keshav Maharaj) has done extremely well in his international career thus far. I am always going to be a supporting act to him.

"(Previously) I had this ultimate goal of playing for South Africa, and then I achieved that, but once I achieved that, I didn't re-assess. What I've done over the past few years is to set goals for myself while also trying to achieve things, even if they may be out of reach.



“This has helped me a lot. I have also understood that there is a lot more to life than just cricket. It isn't the be-all and end-all. When I started, I put so much pressure on myself to perform and was worried about what other people thought of me. I am a lot more comfortable in my own skin. I understand what I am good at, and what I’m not good at.” Part of the “Harmer 2.0” process is studying for a law degree through the Open University in the UK. It has specifically helped with countering the threat of boredom while having to quarantine in New Zealand. But although he’s particularly fascinated with “finding the loop holes” in the tax system, there are no immediate plans of adorning that Proteas Test cap in his aspirant beach bar just yet. “My previous Test cap is in my bag, which is here in my room. I didn’t know whether it was ever going to see the light of day again, but fortunately it has,” Harmer said.