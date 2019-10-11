Sinalo Jafta has been rewarded with a Proteas national contract after some fine recent form. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Sinalo Jafta’s selection for the Proteas’ final T20 International against India on the current tour has seen her qualify on the threshold for Nationally Contracted players for the 2019/20 season. She becomes the 15th player on a national contract.

“Congratulations to Sinalo on her upgrade to a national contract following her consistent selection and performance for the Proteas this year to achieve the necessary threshold,” said CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl.

“The contract will apply retrospectively back to May 1, 2019, and will run until April 30, 2020.

“We have introduced this change to assist in the retention of talent and the objective of creating parity within women’s cricket. This is an important step forward as we strive for gender equality as far as cricket is concerned.