Sisanda Magala comes in for second ODI as Proteas look to seal series against India

Paarl - The Proteas have made one change to their starting XI for the second ODI against India here at Boland Park. Marco Jansen has been dropped after a disappointing debut last time out and has been replaced with the exciting Sisanda Magala brought into the line-up.

Magala made his ODI debut against the Netherlands last year at SuperSport Park, but did not have an opportunity to bowl before the rain washed out the game. "We probably would have wanted to bat first. But I think there will be an opportunity where in the first hour with the ball nipping a bit. We got ourselves in a bit of a pickle losing wickets up front but the big partnership between Rassie and I got us going. Bowling was 80-85% on," Bavuma said at the toss. "We want to get even better from the last game, try to improve those five percenters. We'd like to seal the series now, but in saying that we're going to have to do the basics well. One change, Sisanda Magala comes in for Marco Jansen. Marco's had a big workload, so we felt he was a bit flat in the first game. We've got full confidence in Magala."

India, meanwhile, have stuck to the same XI that lost the opening ODI on Wednesday and will be hoping for a better performance to level the series and take it into a decider at Newlands on Sunday. "It's pretty straightforward. Second game on the same strip so it's important for us to put runs on the board. We're guessing and hoping the wicket will get slow later on," India captain KL Rahul said. "We didn't do it too wrong, but the middle overs with bat and ball - we couldn't get wickets and we couldn't get partnerships going. Virat and Shikhar batted really well, set the tempo for us. One more partnership we would have probably got home. We did speak about it, and the batters realised where we went wrong. Nobody wants to do it on purpose, everyone tried really hard. We've learned from it and spoken about it."

Teams for 2nd ODI at Boland Park India: KL Rahul (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlulwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.