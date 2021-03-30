Sisanda Magala hoping to entertain Proteas fans

CAPE TOWN – "I am the entertainer!" That's how Proteas fast bowler Sisanda Magala describes himself. The burly seamer certainly doesn't lack any confidence. And why should he? Having moved up to the Highveld Lions during the off-season, the 30-year-old finished as the highest wicket-taker in the CSA T20 Challenge with 13 scalps at an average of 12.85. He also formed a potent new-ball partnership with Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada that helped drive the Lions to their second consecutive CSA T20 Challenge title.

The national selection panel, headed by convenor Victor Mpitsang, certainly took notice of Magala's exploits and recalled him to the Proteas squad for Pakistan's white-ball tour of South Africa, which kicks off on Friday with the first ODI at SuperSport Park.

Magala has been in and around the Proteas squad before, but has yet to make his international bow in any format due to issues related to his weight before.

Magala remains a very well-built figure, but is hopeful that he will be awarded his green and gold jumper this time around after being put through the hard yards.

"It's been hard graft, lots of running, lots of skill work. It's been very competitive. Good hard days of training," Magala said of life in the national camp thus far.

"There a still a couple of obstacles I need to overcome. But I am really excited and can't wait for the challenges."

Magala is best known for bowling a really "heavy ball" and has the ability to crank up the speed gun to over the 140km/h mark on occasion.

However, his real skill-set comes to the fore at the back-end of the innings where he is adept at keeping things tight at the death through a toe-crushing yorker and slower ball bouncer.

Even more impressive is his willingness to accept the challenge of bowling at the death, which certainly impressed Proteas legend Dale Steyn during their time together at the Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League.

"I know exactly who I am and what obstacles I have come across and what I have overcome. I know exactly the type of character I am in terms of pressure," he said.

"It's actually a privilege to be put under pressure. When you feel pressure, you are actually excited to do well. I am the entertainer!"

