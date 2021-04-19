Sisanda Magala reprimanded by the ICC

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Proteas fast bowler Sisanda Magala's no-ball indiscretions at the death in the fourth and final T20 against Pakistan at Centurion has had further repercussions. Magala was handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct when in the 19th over of Pakistan’s innings he hit the stumps with his hand, dislodging the bails at the bowler’s end after being hit for a six. ALSO READ: AB de Villiers ’absolutely interested’ in playing for the Proteas again Magala was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.” In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Magala, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Magala's frustration was due to the fast bowler having delivered two consecutive no balls which allowed Mohammad Nawaz the opportunity to hit the resultant free-hit for six.

ALSO READ: What the Proteas can learn from their T20 series against Pakistan

The 30-year-old had actually delivered a near-perfect first four balls of the over that resulted in zero runs along with the dismissal of Faheem Ashraf prior to the meltdown. The Proteas eventually lost the game by three wickets with just one ball remaining.

Magala admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Shaun George, third umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth official Bongani Jele levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.