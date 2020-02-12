Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday morning that Magala ‘has not met the team's fitness requirements. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The Warriors’ Sisanda Magala will not feature for the Quinton de Kock led Proteas when they line up in East London on Wednesday evening. Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday morning that Magala ‘has not met the fitness requirements’ of the national team.

The player will be tested again again of the second T20 set for Friday in Durban.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Dale Steyn is set to play his first Twenty20 International since March 2019 in the first match of a three-game series against the visiting England side at Buffalo Park on Wednesday.

Steyn, who ended his test career in August having taken 439 wickets in 93 matches, says his only goal for now is to play in the T20 World Cup in October.