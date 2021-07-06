Sisanda Magala to miss maiden Proteas limited-overs tour to Ireland

CAPE TOWN - The Proteas have suffered a setback ahead of their maiden limited-overs tour to Ireland after fast bowler Sisanda Magala was ruled out through injury. Magala hurt his left ankle during the team's preparations in Grenada ahead of the departure to Ireland. Magala's withdrawal has opened the way for West Province's left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks to be retained in the squad for the Ireland tour.

The 30-year-old will spend at least three to four weeks on the sidelines recovering. Magala's loss is a severe blow to the Proteas as he would most likely have come into the reckoning for either the three ODI's or three T20s against the Irish to played in Dublin and Belfast respectively.

First-choice fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are in a need of a rest after playing both Test matches against the West Indies and also the majority of the five-match T20I series in the Caribbean. Rabada and Ngidi played all five T20Is, while Nortje only missed the series-decider after being hit flush on the inner knee by a powerful Kieron Pollard straight drive in the fourth match. Equally, Ngidi's form left a lot to be desired prior to his match-winning haul of 3/32 in the final T20I. Ngidi picked up five wickets at an average of 39.40 in the series, but more concerning was his economy rate of 10.94.

The lanky Titans seamer was particularly poor at the death where he consistently missed his length and line by large margins, often offering up full tosses that were despatched to the boundary by the Windies batsmen. To a large extent he was fortunate to hold on to his place for the final T20I, and possibly owed it to Nortje's injury in the penultimate match.

With Magala now being ruled out, Proteas coach Mark Boucher could potentially now have another look at Titans seamer Lizaad Williams for the Ireland series'. Williams, 27, has yet to be capped at ODI level, but played four T20Is against Pakistan wherein he picked up seven wickets at average of 21. The ODI series should also see the return of all-rounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius. The latter missed the T20I series against the Windies due to testing positive for Covid-19 prior to departure for the Caribbean, while Phehlukwayo's services were not required.

Phehlukwayo last played for the Proteas in the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka back in April. Young Highveld Lion Wiaan Mulder seems to be leading the race as the premier all-rounder in the country now across formats after playing both Tests against the Windies and excelling with the the ball, in particular, in the final T20I against the Windies when granted an opportunity.

The 23-year-old would undoubtedly like to continue his progress in the upcoming series. Updated Proteas squad to Ireland Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa tour to Ireland schedule 11 July 1st ODI Ireland v South Africa, Malahide, Dublin 13 July 2nd ODI Ireland v South Africa, Malahide, Dublin

16 July 3rd ODI Ireland v South Africa, Malahide, Dublin 20 July 1st T20I Ireland v South Africa, Malahide, Dublin 22 July 2nd T20I Ireland v South Africa, Stormont, Belfast