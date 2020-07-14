Six test positive for Covid-19 ahead of 3TC charity match, no players involved

CAPE TOWN – Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday evening confirmed that testing ahead of the weekend’s 3TC charity match has returned six positive results.

None of these, however, were from players participating in the unique event.

In the statement, CSA said that approximately 50 Covid-19 PCR tests were performed on players, coaches, support and venue staff.

“This took place during the period of 10 to 13 July at various venues across the country, in preparation for the 3TeamCricket match that will be taking place on Saturday, 18 July.”

In order to return to play during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, the cricket governing body had to prove to the Department of Sport, Art and Culture, as well as the Department of Health that measures are in place to ensure a safe environment for all participants in the game.