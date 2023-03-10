Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Skipper Temba Bavuma steadies the ship as Proteas build lead against West Indies

South Africa's Temba Bavuma plays a shot as West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva looks on during the third day of the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday

South Africa's Temba Bavuma plays a shot as West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva looks on during the third day of the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday. Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Published Mar 10, 2023

Johannesburg — Proteas captain Temba Bavuma helped solidify his team’s position with a fighting innings on Day 3 of the second Test against the West Indies.

The home team were in a precarious position at the lunch interval before Bavuma struck his 21st Test half-century to push the Proteas up to 142/5 at tea.

It set up an overall lead of 214 runs with five wickets still intact.

The Windies would have hoped for greater success than the sole wicket of Heinrich Klaasen (14) during the middle session.

The Proteas wicket-keeper was once again caught attempting to pull, but only managed a top edge off Alzarri Joseph.

Furthermore, Bavuma (80 not out) had Wiaan Mulder (15 not out) for company for the remainder of the session as the pair added an unbroken 41 runs for the sixth wicket.

South Africa first innings: 320 all out (Aiden Markram 96, Kyle Mayers 3/32)

West Indies first innings: 251 all out (Jason Holder 81*, Gerald Coetzee 3/41)

South Africa second innings: 144/5 (Temba Bavuma 80*, Kyle Mayers 2/17

South Africa lead by 213 runs

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

