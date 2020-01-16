PORT ELIZABETH - England lost both openers after lunch as they moved slowly past three figures and were 117-2 at tea on the opening day of the third test against South Africa at St George's Park on Thursday.
Zak Crawley hit a test high score of 44 and Dom Sibley 36 as England were suffocated by the spin of Keshav Maharaj as South Africa's bowlers battled to get anything out of a flat pitch under a hot and humid sun.
Joe Denly and captain Joe Root were both on 13 not out.
England were looking to build a considerable first innings score and made a positive start to go to lunch 61 without loss but were immediately put under pressure in the afternoon session.
Sibley, who scored an unbeaten 133 in the second test in Cape Town to help England to level the series just over a week ago, was the first wicket to fall shortly after the lunch break, caught by Dean Elgar at backward square leg off Kagiso Rabada.