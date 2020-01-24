“I’ve sat with Faf, we see him playing a role as a player, but from a leadership perspective, we see this as an opportunity to move forward in the one-day arena. Faf does not see himself being around in 2023,” said Smith.
While Smith said that Quinton de Kock, Du Plessis’ replacement as ODI captain has the tactical acumen for the role, he acknowledged that the precocious wicket-keeper/batsman would need assistance in other areas. “I think tactically on the field, the way he thinks about play, the way he handles bowlers, inside his safe space in the change-room he’ll do really well. But how we grow him as a leader is an aspect we all need to work on. Giving him the tools, the support and understanding from him where he needs help he’s got a strong leadership team around - Enoch (Nkwe), Mark (Boucher) and the various other guys - who will support him,” he said.
Smith said he will hold “robust talks” with Du Plessis after the fourth Test against England to gauge how the 35-year-old sees his future unfolding.
“He is ultimately the South African Test captain. The next series we play is in the Caribbean (in July and August) so there is a bit of time. Where he sees himself going forward will form part of the discussions I have with Faf,” Smith said.