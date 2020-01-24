Smith: Du Plessis doesn’t see himself being around in 2023









While Graeme Smith is keen for Faf du Plessis to continue playing for the South African one-day international team, he said that panning for the World Cup in 2023 meant they had to look at a new captain now, as they start putting the building blocks in place for that campaign. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix While Graeme Smith is keen for Faf du Plessis to continue playing for the South African one-day international team, he said that panning for the World Cup in 2023 meant they had to look at a new captain now, as they start putting the building blocks in place for that campaign. “I’ve sat with Faf, we see him playing a role as a player, but from a leadership perspective, we see this as an opportunity to move forward in the one-day arena. Faf does not see himself being around in 2023,” said Smith. While Smith said that Quinton de Kock, Du Plessis’ replacement as ODI captain has the tactical acumen for the role, he acknowledged that the precocious wicket-keeper/batsman would need assistance in other areas. “I think tactically on the field, the way he thinks about play, the way he handles bowlers, inside his safe space in the change-room he’ll do really well. But how we grow him as a leader is an aspect we all need to work on. Giving him the tools, the support and understanding from him where he needs help he’s got a strong leadership team around - Enoch (Nkwe), Mark (Boucher) and the various other guys - who will support him,” he said. Smith said he will hold “robust talks” with Du Plessis after the fourth Test against England to gauge how the 35-year-old sees his future unfolding. “He is ultimately the South African Test captain. The next series we play is in the Caribbean (in July and August) so there is a bit of time. Where he sees himself going forward will form part of the discussions I have with Faf,” Smith said.

Du Plessis refused to comment about his future ahead of the fourth Test that starts at the Wanderers today. “I want to focus on this match only right now,” Du Plessis said.

Nevertheless he is most certainly closer to the end of his international career than the beginning, and with Vernon Philander playing his last Test at “The Bullring”, it will be the final connection to the team that rose to No 1 in the Test rankings in 2012, departing the scene.

Smith also confirmed that he remains interested in being director of cricket on a permanent basis. “The goal is still to remain in this position,” Smith said. “I understand that there is a lot of uncertainty around CSA at the moment and certain aspects of where the business is moving. However I am putting things in place that I can run with going forward.”

Smith has packed a lot into his short stint. Besides the appointment of a new coaching staff for the Proteas - which has been his priority - he is also overseen De Kock’s promotion to ODI captain, started interrogating the “cricket system”, development pipeline, travelled to India to meet the BCCI’s hierarchy and met with the England and Wales Cricket Board’s chief executive Tom Harrison

A review about the decision to shift from six domestic teams to 12 provincial sides is being concluded by a committee chaired by CSA’s consultant, Dave Richardson.

“I’m not sure 12 is the answer, maybe seven or eight,” said Smith. “But there are so many elements.”

