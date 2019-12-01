FILE - Former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith. Photo: Travis Arendse

CAPE TOWN – Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith is set to be appointed as director of cricket by the beleaguered Cricket South Africa. According to reports, South Africa’s most successful captain will perform a stunning U-turn after initially turning down the job.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that Smith’s appointment was set to be confirmed “in the coming weeks”.

He will reportedly sign a four-year contract, and his main task will be overseeing all local cricket structures until the 2023 World Cup. The Proteas were Embarassingly poor at this year's World Cup in England, and were bundled out of the tournament in the group stages after losing five of their nine games.

“It seems that CSA officials have agreed that he is the first person to come in as captain and changed how we play cricket,” a source was quoted in the report.