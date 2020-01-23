Graeme Smith hopes Kagiso Rabada has learned from his latest indiscretion, but explained that there was an onus on Cricket South Africa and him as interim director of cricket to help relieve some of the pressure on the 24-year-old fast bowler. Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Graeme Smith hopes Kagiso Rabada has learned from his latest indiscretion, but explained that there was an onus on Cricket South Africa and him as interim director of cricket to help relieve some of the pressure on the 24-year-old fast bowler. Rabada won’t play in the final Test against England starting at his home ground, the Wanderers tomorrow after picking up his fourth demerit point in two years for an animated celebration of Joe Root’s wicket in the third Test in Port Elizabeth last week.

Smith hopes Rabada, who has also not been picked for the one-day international series will learn a lesson.

“It can’t happen anymore,” Smith said. “We cannot have our gun bowler missing games. He needs to figure out how he can channel his aggression better, become a charismatic man for the team and for the crowd without transgressing. He needs to change, he is experienced enough to know how to channel that.”

While it is a massive blow for the team in a crucial Test that SA need to win, Smith feels Rabada’s absence from the Test and ODIs will allow him to do some introspection. At the same time it will also provide an opportunity to other bowlers to step up and show that they can relieve some of the pressure that Rabada has been carrying.