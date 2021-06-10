Some Proteas kneel, some don’t in support of Black Lives Matter in first West Indies Test

JOHANNESBURG - The majority of the South African team’s players and the entire coaching staff joined their West Indies counterparts in taking a knee to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, before the first ball of the Test series between the two sides was bowled in St Lucia on Thursday. Besides showing all the West Indies players taking a knee, television pictures weren’t clear about which of the South Africans did.

A photo taken by broadcaster Natalie Germanos, showed, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, debutant Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen taking a knee. She also witnessed the other debutant, Kyle Verreynne and Lungi Ngidi doing so. The rest of the South Africans, including new skipper, Dean Elgar, stood with their right fists raised, with the exception of Quinton De Kock, who had his hands behind his back.

While the West Indies have always been clear that they would take a knee, a point emphasised by their captain, Kraigg Brathwaite before the match, for South Africa, the manner in which they show support for the social movement has been a point of controversy. Elgar met with Brathwaite on Tuesday, where besides telling his West Indies counterpart that he and his team would respect the West Indies’s perspective, it was also revealed that the Proteas would individually be able to decide what they wanted to do. “It’s been quite a journey for this Proteas side with regards to this very topic,” Elgar said before the Test.

Elgar met with Brathwaite on Tuesday, where besides telling his West Indies counterpart that he and his team would respect the West Indies's perspective, it was also revealed that the Proteas would individually be able to decide what they wanted to do. "It's been quite a journey for this Proteas side with regards to this very topic," Elgar said before the Test. "Ultimately what happened, we gave them our version with regard to their campaign and us supporting the campaign. We've given the players the right to perform whatever gesture or act they want to perform. If players are comfortable with taking the knee they may. If a player wants to raise his right fist they are entitled to do that. If players aren't comfortable just yet, they've got to stand to attention to show respect to the campaign."

The West Indies knelt before the start of the series against England last year, with their players all wearing black gloves, which they raised as they knelt. It made for a powerful image, coming so soon after the death of George Floyd in the United States. Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar raised their fists in support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Randy Brooks/AFP They were joined in doing so by the England players and later in the year the New Zealand team as well when they toured that country. South Africa has had a bemusing response to the Black Lives Matter movement, despite the country’s own painful racist history. In the Proteas’s first international match against England last November, no gesture was made with players publicly claiming that a lot of “hard chat” was taking place internally about how they should show their recognition and support for the movement.

Some claimed that kneeling was a religious gesture which meant they couldn’t do that as a show of solidarity. Eventually after much controversy, they settled on raising their right fists, but in doing so before the start of the home series with Sri Lanka last season many looked very uncomfortable. “There are players who aren’t comfortable with serving a gesture. Ultimately, we’ve come to the West Indies to respect their campaign,” said Elgar. The West Indies will be sporting the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts during the two Test series against the Proteas.