South Africa 'A' forced to toil in Colombo as 'Test' series slips away

Cape Town - South Africa “A” endured a tough day at the office as they let slip any advantage they may have held in the second unofficial “Test” against Sri Lanka “A” in Colombo on Wednesday. The tourists began the third day just three runs in arrears of Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 290 with four wickets still remaining.

Proteas Test batter Kyle Verreynne was the overnight batter and he would have hoped for some support from the lower-order to build a healthy lead. But it did not go according to plan for Shukri Conrad’s team as South Africa ‘A’ only managed to add a further seven runs for the loss of their remaining wickets on Wednesday morning to be bundled out for 294. Verreynne was left stranded on 38 not out. Tristan Stubbs had top-scored on Tuesday with 117.

The chief destroyer for the hosts was once again Lakshitha Rasanjana. The off-spinner claimed two of the four wickets to fall as he finished with 5/48. It was Rasanjana’s second five-wicket haul of the series after last week’s heroics in the first Test, which Sri Lanka ‘A’ won by 160 runs, to take a 1-0 lead. Sri Lanka are now unlikely to give up their advantage in the series as their batters had the tourists toiling for most of the day when it was their turn.

Openers Nishan Madushka (40) and Lasith Croospulle (30) provided a solid platform upfront with a 61-run partnership for the first wicket. This was the third opening stand in excess of 50 for the hosts, which is in complete contrast to horrid starts South Africa ‘A’ have experienced during this series. The tourists have lost an opener within the first two balls of their innings twice, and only reached 16 on the other occasion. Sri Lanka ‘A’ also managed to maintain the momentum after the loss of Croospulle and Maduskha to Tshepo Moreki and Stubbs respectively with Minod Bhanuka and Pasindu Sooriyabandara building a solid partnership for the third wicket.

The pair have an unbroken 153 runs with Bhanuka closing the day on 79 not out, while Sooriyabandara was undefeated on 73. It was only when the heavens opened that brought about an early close to play were South Africa ‘A’ offered some respite as Sri Lanka ‘A’ finished the day on 230/2 - an overall lead of 226 - with eight wickets intact heading into the final day of the series.