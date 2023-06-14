South Africa A suffer heavy defeat despite Muthusamy’s heroics

Cape Town — South Africa A slumped to a 160-run defeat to Sri Lanka A in the first unofficial Test in Kandy on Wednesday.
The tourists had done well to dismiss the hosts for 151 in their second innings with Senuran Muthusamy (5/53) claiming his second five-wicket haul of the match. The left-arm spinner finished with career-best match figures of 12/175.
This left the tourists a victory target of 346, but that proved a bridge too far as the top order once again could not lay a platform.
All the batters were able to get into double figures, but nobody was able to post anything substantial as SA A collapsed to 185 all out.
Keegan Petersen and Muthusamy’s 29 were the highest scores of the second innings.
Cricket Boland appoint Justin Ontong as Rocks coach
SA 'A' top order crumble again, but hungry Breetzke battles away
EXCLUSIVE: It was just crazy, crazy, says teenager Kwena Maphaka on his SA 'A' debut
Spectacular Seven! Senuran Muthusamy steps up to restrict Sri Lanka 'A'
Spotlight on the future as youthful SA ‘A’ take on Sri Lanka in ‘Test’ series
Tristan Stubbs ready to tough it out for the Proteas
It was a trial by spin, as the South Africans fell to Lakshitha Manasinghe (2/36), Lasith Embuldeniya (2/36) and Ramesh Mendis (2/50).
SA A suffered a calamity when wicket-keeper Sinethemba Qeshile was run out for 23, just when he appeared well set.
Tristan Stubbs was not able to bat in the second innings due to an injury.
The second and final “Test” will start next Monday in Dambulla.
IOL Sport