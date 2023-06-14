Independent Online
Wednesday, June 14, 2023

South Africa A suffer heavy defeat despite Muthusamy’s heroics

Senuran Muthusamy claimed 5/53 against Sri Lanka A on Wednesday.

Senuran Muthusamy claimed 5/53 against Sri Lanka A on Wednesday. Picture: Twitter

Published 2h ago

Cape Town — South Africa A slumped to a 160-run defeat to Sri Lanka A in the first unofficial Test in Kandy on Wednesday.

The tourists had done well to dismiss the hosts for 151 in their second innings with Senuran Muthusamy (5/53) claiming his second five-wicket haul of the match. The left-arm spinner finished with career-best match figures of 12/175.

This left the tourists a victory target of 346, but that proved a bridge too far as the top order once again could not lay a platform.

All the batters were able to get into double figures, but nobody was able to post anything substantial as SA A collapsed to 185 all out.

Keegan Petersen and Muthusamy’s 29 were the highest scores of the second innings.

It was a trial by spin, as the South Africans fell to Lakshitha Manasinghe (2/36), Lasith Embuldeniya (2/36) and Ramesh Mendis (2/50).

SA A suffered a calamity when wicket-keeper Sinethemba Qeshile was run out for 23, just when he appeared well set.

Tristan Stubbs was not able to bat in the second innings due to an injury.

The second and final “Test” will start next Monday in Dambulla.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

Proteas Sri Lanka Cricket Cricket

Zaahier Adams
