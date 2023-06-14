South Africa A suffer heavy defeat despite Muthusamy’s heroics

Cape Town — South Africa A slumped to a 160-run defeat to Sri Lanka A in the first unofficial Test in Kandy on Wednesday. The tourists had done well to dismiss the hosts for 151 in their second innings with Senuran Muthusamy (5/53) claiming his second five-wicket haul of the match. The left-arm spinner finished with career-best match figures of 12/175.

This left the tourists a victory target of 346, but that proved a bridge too far as the top order once again could not lay a platform. All the batters were able to get into double figures, but nobody was able to post anything substantial as SA A collapsed to 185 all out. Keegan Petersen and Muthusamy’s 29 were the highest scores of the second innings.

It was a trial by spin, as the South Africans fell to Lakshitha Manasinghe (2/36), Lasith Embuldeniya (2/36) and Ramesh Mendis (2/50). SA A suffered a calamity when wicket-keeper Sinethemba Qeshile was run out for 23, just when he appeared well set. Tristan Stubbs was not able to bat in the second innings due to an injury.