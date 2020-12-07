South Africa and England Cricket agree to postpone ODI Series

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to postpone the remaining matches in the current Betway One-Day International (ODI) Series.

The decision was taken jointly by the two Boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams.

CSA and the ECB will now work together to determine when the three-match series, which forms part of the ICC Cricket Men’s Super League, can take place in the future.

CSA Acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender said: “The concern over the mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as CSA or the ECB take lightly and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us.

“I would like to thank the ECB for the continued positive relations, and we look forward to hosting the England team in the near future.”