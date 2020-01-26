JOHANNESBURG – Quinton de Kock and Dwaine Pretorius provided some resistance on Sunday with a 79-run partnership but then both lost their wickets in quick succession before South Africa were dismissed for 183 in their first innings on the third day of the final test against England.
It left South Africa in deep trouble at The Wanderers, 217 runs behind after England had scored 400 in their first innings to take a firm grip on the contest.
Lunch was delayed to allow Mark Wood to mop up the South Africa tail as he took 5-46 off 14.3 overs.
De Kock brought up his 21st test half century off 72 balls, although the figures belied a watchful approach, and kept up a steady tempo before Wood bowled him for 76.
De Kock survived a review when on 53 after he padded up to a Chris Woakes delivery, but it was going over the stumps.