Sri Lanka will bat first at Newlands on Friday. Photo: @OfficialCSA on twitter

JOHANNESBURG – Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa in the first women’s T20 International at Newlands, in Cape Town, on Friday. With the team looking ahead to the 2020 women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, they have selected young players to get their series started, giving Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall and Tazmin Brits the nod.

Lizelle Lee has been withdrawn from the tour after failing to meet the team’s fitness standards.

Andrie Steyn has been named as her replacement from the Johannesburg T20 onwards, Laura Wolvaardt will come in as back up for the match.

Zintle Mali is out of the series with a grade one strain of the quadriceps muscle, but will remain in the camp as she works with the team’s physiotherapist Molebatsi Theletsani to be fit for the ODI series.

African News Agency (ANA)





