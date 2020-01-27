JOHANNESBURG – Captain Faf du Plessis said South Africa face an uphill task to re-establish themselves as a top test team but predicted they would bounce back in a few years after losing the series to England on Monday.
South Africa were handed an eighth defeat in their last nine tests -- their worst run in over 100 years -- as England completed a 3-1 series win by beating their hosts by 191 runs in the fourth test at The Wanderers on Monday.
Du Plessis blamed the team's plight on the loss of many key players in recent years, including AB de Villers, Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn, and now Vernon Philander, who played his last test on Monday.
“We’ve got some good things in place with a strong and experienced coaching team and we know that in time they will guide players but the experience we are lacking now will also take time to get,” he said.
South African cricket, reeling from accusations of corruption in its administration, appointed former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher as coach less than a fortnight before the series against England started and called up several untested players.