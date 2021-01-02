South Africa look to throw first punch and dictate second test terms

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s batting line-up were given a confidence boost from their innings and 45 run win over Sri Lanka in the first test but are aware they were up against an injury-hampered opponent, opener Dean Elgar said on the eve of the second test.

South Africa scored 621 runs as they won in Pretoria last Tuesday to arrest a dismal run of eight defeats in their nine previous tests and will be looking to complete a 2-0 series win when the second test starts at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

“It was a convincing win for us, but we know there are a few red flags going into the second one. I think despite scoring 600-runs, we shouldn’t take the hard work of batting for granted. It was a good effort, but we are aware we faced a bowling attack hit by injuries,” Elgar told a news conference on Saturday.

Sri Lanka fast bowlers Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha both suffered groin injuries, depleting the visitors’ attack and offering South Africa an opportunity for a lengthy stay at the crease.

“We know we’ve got to try and throw a first punch. We didn’t do that in the first test, it was almost like we waited for them to make a plan and then put ourselves under a lot of pressure with them scoring nearly 400 runs in their first innings,” Elgar said.