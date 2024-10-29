South Africa make two changes, bat first against Bangladesh

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test against Bangladesh, in Chattogram, on Tuesday.
Having won the first Test comfortably, South Africa went for a more balanced lineup as fast bowler Dane Paterson and allrounder Senuran Muthusamy came in.
Making way for Paterson and Muthusamy were spinner Dane Piedt and batsman Matthew Breetze who scored a duck on debut in the first Test.
With the inclusion of Muthusamy, it means South Africa will have two allrounders with Wiaan Mulder having provided a starring role in the first Test.
SA go with three seamers
Meanwhile, with Paterson in for Piedt it meant South Africa will have three seamers at their disposal.
For Bangladesh, the injured batsman Jaker Ali who picked up a concussion in training was replaced by Zakir Hasan and spinner Nayeeh Hasan was left out for pacer Nahid Rana.
With both sides adding an extra seamer, it gave an indication that the pitch prepared in Chattogram will be less in favour of the slow bowlers.
Teams
Bangladesh: 1 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 2 Shadman Islam, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Mahidul Islam (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Nahid Rana, 9 Zakir Hasan 10 Taijul Islam, 11 Hasan Mahmud.
South Africa: 1 Aiden Markram (capt), 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Tristan Stubbs, 4 David Bedingham, 5 Ryan Rickelton, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Senuran Muthusamy 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada 11 Dane Paterson.