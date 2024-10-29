South Africa make two changes, bat first against Bangladesh

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test against Bangladesh, in Chattogram, on Tuesday. Having won the first Test comfortably, South Africa went for a more balanced lineup as fast bowler Dane Paterson and allrounder Senuran Muthusamy came in.

Making way for Paterson and Muthusamy were spinner Dane Piedt and batsman Matthew Breetze who scored a duck on debut in the first Test. With the inclusion of Muthusamy, it means South Africa will have two allrounders with Wiaan Mulder having provided a starring role in the first Test.

SA go with three seamers Meanwhile, with Paterson in for Piedt it meant South Africa will have three seamers at their disposal. For Bangladesh, the injured batsman Jaker Ali who picked up a concussion in training was replaced by Zakir Hasan and spinner Nayeeh Hasan was left out for pacer Nahid Rana.