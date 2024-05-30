South Africa need to hit the ground running at T20 World Cup

South Africa and Sri Lanka are the two highest ranked teams in Group D of the tournament starting this weekend, but there is not much between all five sides. Former T20 World Cup champions Sri Lanka find themselves in the same group alongside South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal for the upcoming tournament.

While Nepal gears up for their second appearance in the marquee event, the group boasts no clear cut favourite with history bearing witness that each team carries potential to beat the other. Perhaps the strongest side in this group and the tournament, South Africa have put together a strong squad. The Proteas batting lineup consists of experienced Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Reeza Hendricks who can bludgeon bowling attacks with Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs promising to bring the spark of youth.

The fast-bowling department displays assurance with Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee, Jansen and Ottniel Baartman. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin complete the spin department. However, the Proteas side miss a genuine all-rounder in their line-up. Jansen has proven to be handy with the bat but primarily serves as their opening bowler. The pressure will be on as Proteas hope to make their first appearance in a final of the men’s T20 World Cup.

First up for the Proteas will be their clash against Sri Lanka in New York, on Monday. The match starts at 4pm SA time.



Key player The dangerous Heinrich Klaasen has been in top form since the start of this year. Across all T20 competitions, Klaasen has smashed 76 maximums in 30 matches. Klaasen brings versatility. Not only can he keep wickets, but he also can attack against spin bowling with a strike rate of just below 160 against them in T20s. His performance in this year's SA20 and the IPL has confirmed that he can perfectly play the explosive middle-order batter role.

Proteas squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs Proteas fixtures

June 3: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, New York 8 June 8: Netherlands vs South Africa, New York June 10: South Africa vs Bangladesh, New York