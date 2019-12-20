South Africa not troubled over World Test Championship position, says Rabada









South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is not flustered with his team's position on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table, suggesting that the points will start coming once the team get their processes in order. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix CENTURION – South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is not flustered with his team's position on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table, suggesting that the points will start coming once the team get their processes in order. South Africa, who lost the only WTC Tests series they have played so far 3-0 to India, are currently reeling at the bottom of the WTC table. After the retirements of their big players from the longest format, the Proteas have struggled to get going, but Rabada does not want his team to get discouraged with the current scenario. "The [WTC] can put unnecessary pressure on us right now," he said. "We shouldn't really be looking at that. Yes, we don't have any points and it does look bad. But if we can focus on what we want to do that should look after itself. "We hadn't been thinking about it, but when you mention it and you think about where we are on that table, it can get you into the mindset where you need to catch up. But at the moment we need to focus on the product and the by-product will look after itself.” With new management, featuring several former South Africa Test greats, taking over, Rabada is confident that they have turned a corner. After former captain Graeme Smith's appointment as the interim Director of Cricket, South Africa named Mark Boucher as the head coach with Jacques Kallis and Charl Langeveldt being appointed as batting consultant and bowling consultant respectively.

"It's amazing to have someone like Jacques Kallis in," Rabada said. "He's a great of the game. So is Mark Boucher. It's also great to have Charl Langeveldt back. I really enjoy working with him. They know what they're talking about. They played at this level for a very long time.

"Everything is well-drilled and well-oiled. There's no hesitation. They have a plan, they're really decisive on what needs to happen. But at the same time it's not very strict. There's an expectation on every player to do the minimum of what is required, and the rest is up to you. You can liberate yourself.”

The 24-year-old, who has already picked up 183 wickets in 40 Tests since his debut in 2015, expressed confidence in his team's ability to deliver and believes that they will give a tough fight to the touring English side.

"We're going through a transition phase, and we need to see if we can step up," he said. "We do believe that we can. We spoke about where we want to go and where we're at right now, and I think everyone is on the same page, which makes things a lot clearer.”

South Africa, who have not beaten England at home since the 1999-2000 series, will play four Tests, the first of which starts on Boxing Day in Centurion.

African News Agency (ANA)