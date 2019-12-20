CENTURION – South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is not flustered with his team's position on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table, suggesting that the points will start coming once the team get their processes in order.
South Africa, who lost the only WTC Tests series they have played so far 3-0 to India, are currently reeling at the bottom of the WTC table. After the retirements of their big players from the longest format, the Proteas have struggled to get going, but Rabada does not want his team to get discouraged with the current scenario.
"The [WTC] can put unnecessary pressure on us right now," he said. "We shouldn't really be looking at that. Yes, we don't have any points and it does look bad. But if we can focus on what we want to do that should look after itself.
"We hadn't been thinking about it, but when you mention it and you think about where we are on that table, it can get you into the mindset where you need to catch up. But at the moment we need to focus on the product and the by-product will look after itself.”
With new management, featuring several former South Africa Test greats, taking over, Rabada is confident that they have turned a corner. After former captain Graeme Smith's appointment as the interim Director of Cricket, South Africa named Mark Boucher as the head coach with Jacques Kallis and Charl Langeveldt being appointed as batting consultant and bowling consultant respectively.