DUBAI – South Africa are in third position on the ICC ODI Team Rankings after their 3-2 series win over Pakistan after their recent series. The only other African side close to cracking the top was Zimbabwe who are in 11th position.

After their series win in the fifth ODI at Newlands South African captain Faf du Plessis said: "Our best performance came in a crunch game. I am delighted with the way his team responded in the final.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand have slipped to fourth place in the rankings after they lost to India in the the fifth One-day International by 35 runs in Wellington.

New Zealand are now on 111 points, the same as South Africa but behind on decimal points, even as second-placed India have gained one point to bridge the gap with ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 hosts England.

England lead the table with 126 points while India have reached 122.

World ODI Ranking (top 10):

1 England 126

2 India 122 (+1)

3 South Africa 111

4 New Zealand 111 (-1)

5 Pakistan 102

6 Australia 100

7 Bangladesh 93

8 Sri Lanka 78

9 West Indies 72

10 Afghanistan 67.

