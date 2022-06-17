South Africa opt to bowl against India in fourth T20

Rajkot — South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first against India as they look to clinch their Twenty20 international series with Friday's fourth match.
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell are missing out due to injuries as the tourists, who lead the five-match series 2-1, come in with three changes in Rajkot from their previous loss.
Fit-again Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi have made the team.
"To be honest we are not sure how the wicket is going to play, not much stats behind it. But we are chasing well and backing our strength," said Bavuma.
"We have heard it is quite a good wicket and the scores were high in the domestic games. Par score is about 180 and we are hoping the wicket gets better."
Proteas treating fourth T20I against India like a final, says Anrich Nortje
Proteas batsman Aiden Markram out of India series due to Covid
‘It wasn’t our best effort,’ says Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma after India win third T20I
Yuzvendra Chahal spins out Proteas as India win third T20I
South Africa opt to bowl against India in third T20
‘The batting unit is in a good place at the moment,’ says Proteas captain Temba Bavuma
India, led by Rishabh Pant, are unchanged from their comeback victory in the third match.
"The only thing we are focusing on is our process and are not thinking this is a must-win game," said Pant, who has lost all his tosses so far.
"We are trying to increase our run rate in the middle overs and that's what we are trying to achieve as a team."
Teams
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt and wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje
Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)
TV umpire: K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)
Match referee: Javagal (IND)