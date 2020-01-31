JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s 3-0 series sweep over New Zealand in the Women’s Championship has not only won them direct qualification for the Cricket World Cup 2021, but also resulted in notable progress for their players in the Women’s ODI Player Rankings.
South Africa are on 22 points and can’t slip below fourth position even if they fail to win a single point in their last series against defending champions Australia, who were the first to qualify and are on 34 points from 18 matches.
England were the second team to qualify and finished their 21 matches on 29 points with the fourth team yet to be decided.
The unexpected series result though did not affect New Zealand as they are assured of a place as World Cup hosts, with the other top four teams on the points table also getting direct berths.
Those failing to qualify from the eight-team Women’s Championship will get a chance to make it to the pinnacle tournament event through a qualifier later this year.