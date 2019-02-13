Temba Bavuma and Faf du Plessis rode out the early storm and steadied the Proteas' ship with a 62-run partnership. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

DURBAN – South Africa found themselves in all sorts of trouble after the first session of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead. The tourists won the toss and elected to bowl first, under overcast skies. They immediately made that advantage count, as Dean Elgar was caught behind off the excellent Vishwa Fernando without scoring.

Soon after, Hashim Amla was gone, caught at slip for 3. It needed a review for confirmation, but replays confirmed that Mendis had taken the catch cleanly, off the bowling of Lakmal.

9 for two became 17 for three, as Aiden Markram had his off-stump trimmed by an excellent in-swinger by the left-armer Fernando. Skipper Faf du PLessis and Temba Bavuma then did some urgent repair work, with a partnership of 62.

That took them to the stroke of lunch, but Du Plessis fell for 35, as he was caught down the leg-side off the bowling of Rajitha.

Bavuma is still at the crease on 38 not out, and much now rests on his shoulders.





