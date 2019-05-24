JOHANNESBURG – South Africa on Friday announced the dates for a tour by England which will include four Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.
The Test series will start in Centurion on December 26, followed by South Africa’s traditional New Year Test at Newlands in Cape Town, starting on January 3.
The remaining Tests will be in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.
England will play two warm-up matches before the Tests, a two-day game against an Invitation XI and a three-day match against South Africa A. Both fixtures will be in Benoni.
Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe said the series would have special significance, “as this will be our first home series in the ICC World Test championship following our away series in India in October.”
South Africa will also host Australia for three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals, starting five days after England’s final fixture on February 16.
South Africa’s 2019/20 home fixtures:
England tour
December
17-18 Invitation XI, Benoni
20-22 South Africa A, Benoni
26-30 First Test, Centurion
January
3-7 Second Test, Cape Town
16-20 Third Test, Port Elizabeth
24-28 Fourth Test, Johannesburg
31 SA Invitation XI, Paarl
February
1 Invitation XI, Paarl
4 First one-day international, Cape Town
7 Second one-day international, Durban
9 Third one-day international, Johannesburg
12 First Twenty20 international, East London
14 Second Twenty20 international, Durban
16 Third Twenty20 international, Centurion
Australia tour
February
21 First Twenty20 international, Johannesburg
23 Second Twenty20 international, Port Elizabeth
26 Third Twenty20 international, Cape Town
29 First one-day international, Paarl
March
4 Second one-day international, Bloemfontein
7 Third one-day international, Potchefstroom
Agence France-Presse (AFP)