JOHANNESBURG – South Africa on Friday announced the dates for a tour by England which will include four Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals. The Test series will start in Centurion on December 26, followed by South Africa’s traditional New Year Test at Newlands in Cape Town, starting on January 3.

The remaining Tests will be in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.

England will play two warm-up matches before the Tests, a two-day game against an Invitation XI and a three-day match against South Africa A. Both fixtures will be in Benoni.

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe said the series would have special significance, “as this will be our first home series in the ICC World Test championship following our away series in India in October.”

South Africa will also host Australia for three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals, starting five days after England’s final fixture on February 16.

South Africa’s 2019/20 home fixtures:

England tour

December

17-18 Invitation XI, Benoni

20-22 South Africa A, Benoni

26-30 First Test, Centurion

January

3-7 Second Test, Cape Town

16-20 Third Test, Port Elizabeth

24-28 Fourth Test, Johannesburg

31 SA Invitation XI, Paarl

February

1 Invitation XI, Paarl

4 First one-day international, Cape Town

7 Second one-day international, Durban

9 Third one-day international, Johannesburg

12 First Twenty20 international, East London

14 Second Twenty20 international, Durban

16 Third Twenty20 international, Centurion

Australia tour

February

21 First Twenty20 international, Johannesburg

23 Second Twenty20 international, Port Elizabeth

26 Third Twenty20 international, Cape Town

29 First one-day international, Paarl

March

4 Second one-day international, Bloemfontein

7 Third one-day international, Potchefstroom

